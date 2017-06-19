Burning smell forces emergency landin...

Burning smell forces emergency landing for New Orleans to D.C. flight

An American Airlines flight headed from the New Orleans airport to Washington, D.C., made an emergency landing in Alabama midday Wednesday due to "a burning smell" in the plane's cabin and cockpit, according to a statement from the airline. Two passengers received minor injuries in the ordeal and were taken to a nearby hospital.

