Bringin' it home: How Musicians' Vill...

Bringin' it home: How Musicians' Village restored New Orleans' groove

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

The Times-Picayune is marking the tricentennial of New Orleans with its ongoing 300 for 300 project, running through 2018 and highlighting the moments and people that connect and inspire us. Today, the series continues with the 2005 establishment of the Musicians' Village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... 59 min General Lee 80
when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk 2 hr online reality bu... 5
News Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at... 19 hr red dawn 2
Ph uck you New Orleans 20 hr red dawn 5
Black Mental Health Awareness 22 hr Rachel Ann 1
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument Jun 23 ThomasA 29
Cohen High School and principal Arlene Kennedy (Nov '07) Jun 21 This Is Sad 314
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,208 • Total comments across all topics: 282,021,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC