#Blairisms: New Orleans-born designer inspires reflection, 'tough love' on social issues
New Orleans-born designer Blair Dottin-Haley is in the D.C. are now, but as a "son of the city," New Orleans will always be home. "The #Blairisms themselves are expressions of inspiration, laughter, resistance, reflection, and they're intended to bring those things into the lives of the people who are a part of the #Blairisms movement," he explains.
Read more at WGNO-TV New Orleans.
