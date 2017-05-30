Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area People in Business for June 4, 2017
The American Society of Landscape Architects has elected Louisiana chapter members Haley Blakeman as vice president of communications and Lake Douglas as vice president of education on the national organization's executive committee. Blakeman is the director of implementation at the Center for Planning Excellence in Baton Rouge.
