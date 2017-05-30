Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette a...

Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area People in Business for June 4, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

The American Society of Landscape Architects has elected Louisiana chapter members Haley Blakeman as vice president of communications and Lake Douglas as vice president of education on the national organization's executive committee. Blakeman is the director of implementation at the Center for Planning Excellence in Baton Rouge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues 11 hr Equal 28
News Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e... Fri Darly314 21
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Fri NMaranto 1
Mitches pick Jun 1 Jimmy 1
New Orleans Christians Jun 1 Dr Janus 3
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? May 30 ThomasA 7
Jay walker May 29 Wildbird 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,495 • Total comments across all topics: 281,510,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC