Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area People in Business for June 11, 2017

Campus Federal Credit Union has promoted Britt Drummond to vice president of finance, supporting the chief financial officer in executing investment decisions, in addition to analyzing cash flow and cost controls. Postlethwaite & Netterville APAC has named Dan Gardiner , a P&N director, as incoming chief executive officer and managing director as part of a one-year transition plan to succeed Bill Balhoff .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.