Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area Business Honors for June 18, 2917

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants women's initiatives executive committee and the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants women's initiatives committee have named Cheryl Payne as the 2017 Woman to Watch Experienced Leader and Jessica Cormier as Emerging Leader. Payne is an independent contract chief financial officer/controller serving businesses and nonprofits with more than 20 years of experience in auditing, accounting and finance in public accounting and industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.