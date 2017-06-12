Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area Business Honors for June 18, 2917
The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants women's initiatives executive committee and the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants women's initiatives committee have named Cheryl Payne as the 2017 Woman to Watch Experienced Leader and Jessica Cormier as Emerging Leader. Payne is an independent contract chief financial officer/controller serving businesses and nonprofits with more than 20 years of experience in auditing, accounting and finance in public accounting and industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at...
|3 hr
|notstupid
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,939
|impeach john Bel Edwards
|Jun 15
|livelivelive
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Jun 14
|ThomasA
|72
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Jun 13
|Anonymous watcher
|8
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|Jun 13
|ThomasA
|2
|Ph uck you New Orleans
|Jun 12
|online reality bu...
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC