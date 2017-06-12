Baby, toddler in car that led high-sp...

Baby, toddler in car that led high-speed chase across New Orleans: State Police

Elmore Williams, left, and Tatiana Garrett were arrested Tuesday, June 13, 2017, after a car driven by Williams led State Police on a high-speed chase through New Orleans, which started at the edge of the French Quarter and ended at Elysian Fields and Interstate 610, Louisiana State Police said. The car Williams drove was also occupied by a 9-month-old baby and 2-year-old toddler, who State Police say troopers found unrestrained on or near the back seat floorboard.

