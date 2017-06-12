August trial set in ex-NFL player McK...

August trial set in ex-NFL player McKnight's death

10 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

The man charged in the shooting death of former NFL running back Joe McKnight is scheduled to go on trial in August. A judge in the New Orleans suburb of Gretna on Monday set an Aug. 7 trial date for Ronald Gasser, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

