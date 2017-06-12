August trial set in ex-NFL player McKnight's death
The man charged in the shooting death of former NFL running back Joe McKnight is scheduled to go on trial in August. A judge in the New Orleans suburb of Gretna on Monday set an Aug. 7 trial date for Ronald Gasser, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ph uck you New Orleans
|10 hr
|online reality bu...
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|online reality bu...
|20,927
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|10 hr
|online reality bu...
|1
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Sun
|red dawn
|20
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|Jun 8
|Joe Smith
|32
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|Jun 8
|you hate the truth
|22
|Why remove a statue
|Jun 8
|you hate the truth
|17
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC