Arrests announced in spree of Uptown armed robberies and carjackings
Four people have been identified and charged in a spree of five armed robberies and carjackings around the Carrollton and Fontainebleau areas over the last weekend, New Orleans police announced late Wednesday morning. The robberies involved in the spree were from Thursday, June 1, until Sunday, June 4, on Walmsley, Upperline, Dante, Broadway and State streets, officers said.
