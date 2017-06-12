Arrested man has 'potential connection' to armored-truck robbery, slaying: court documents

A man arrested on a federal charge has a "potential connection" to the May 31 slaying of an armored-truck guard during a robbery at a Mid-City bank, according to federal court documents. Deltoine Scott is formally accused of lying to a federal agent, but court documents say Scott is potentially connected to the armored-car robbery and shooting, which killed 33-year-old James McBride .

