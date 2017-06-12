Arrested man has 'potential connection' to armored-truck robbery, slaying: court documents
A man arrested on a federal charge has a "potential connection" to the May 31 slaying of an armored-truck guard during a robbery at a Mid-City bank, according to federal court documents. Deltoine Scott is formally accused of lying to a federal agent, but court documents say Scott is potentially connected to the armored-car robbery and shooting, which killed 33-year-old James McBride .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,928
|Ph uck you New Orleans
|17 hr
|online reality bu...
|2
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|18 hr
|online reality bu...
|1
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Sun
|red dawn
|20
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|Jun 8
|Joe Smith
|32
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|Jun 8
|you hate the truth
|22
|Why remove a statue
|Jun 8
|you hate the truth
|17
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC