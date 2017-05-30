Arrest made in Upperline double shoot...

Arrest made in Upperline double shooting Saturday: NOPD

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Bond was set at $251,000 Sunday for Quinnon Adams, 33, accused by New Orleans police of shooting two people during an argument Saturday on Upperline Street. Bond was set at $251,000 Sunday for a 33-year-old man accused by New Orleans police of shooting two people during an argument Saturday on Upperline Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... 22 min NMaranto 4
It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues 2 hr you hate the truth 29
Bullying 19 hr Crystalkevin0 1
Bullying 19 hr Crystalkevin0 1
News Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e... Fri Darly314 21
Mitches pick Jun 1 Jimmy 1
New Orleans Christians Jun 1 Dr Janus 3
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,386 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC