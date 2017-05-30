Arrest made in Upperline double shooting Saturday: NOPD
Bond was set at $251,000 Sunday for Quinnon Adams, 33, accused by New Orleans police of shooting two people during an argument Saturday on Upperline Street. Bond was set at $251,000 Sunday for a 33-year-old man accused by New Orleans police of shooting two people during an argument Saturday on Upperline Street.
