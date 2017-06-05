Armored truck employee moved to New Orleans for music scene, died in its violent streets
The armored truck employee who was ambushed and killed last Wednesday recently moved to New Orleans to experience its culture and music scene, according to a Loomis spokesman. "Jimmy joined our Loomis team five weeks ago," a Loomis spokesman who did not want to be identified said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|5
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|Tue
|ThomasA
|30
|Bullying
|Jun 4
|Crystalkevin0
|1
|Bullying
|Jun 4
|Crystalkevin0
|1
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|Jun 2
|Darly314
|21
|Mitches pick
|Jun 1
|Jimmy
|1
|New Orleans Christians
|Jun 1
|Dr Janus
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC