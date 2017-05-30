Arcade Fire heats up the UNO Lakefron...

Arcade Fire heats up the UNO Lakefront Arena, Sept. 26

Alt-rock masters Arcade Fire are kicking off a continental tour late this summer, and have scheduled a stop at the UNO Lakefront Arena on September 26th. Ticket presales begin Tuesday June 6 , with sale to the general public starting June 9 at 10 a.m. Band members Win Butler and Regine Chassagne have made New Orleans home at least part of the time in recent years.

