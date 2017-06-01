Arcade Fire announces new album Every...

Arcade Fire announces new album Everything Now and North American tour

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Best of New Orleans

Arcade Fire will release its fifth album, Everything Now , on July 28, and the band has shared a music video for the title track. The band - living part-time in New Orleans - also announced a North American "Infinite Content" tour beginning in September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues 11 hr Jimmy 25
Mitches pick 13 hr Jimmy 1
News Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e... 15 hr ThomasA 18
New Orleans Christians 20 hr Dr Janus 3
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? May 30 ThomasA 7
Jay walker May 29 Wildbird 1
Why remove a statue May 29 ThomasA 16
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,807 • Total comments across all topics: 281,456,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC