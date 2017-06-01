Arcade Fire announces new album Everything Now and North American tour
Arcade Fire will release its fifth album, Everything Now , on July 28, and the band has shared a music video for the title track. The band - living part-time in New Orleans - also announced a North American "Infinite Content" tour beginning in September.
