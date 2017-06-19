After the storm, New Orleans reemerge...

After the storm, New Orleans reemerges: A photo gallery

After the rains, the sun came out, and so did the New Orleanians. Drenched by Tropical Storm Cindy, the Crescent City emerged Wednesday evening, opening their doors to hints of blue skies and cooling breezes.

