A force of nature: remembering Nancy ...

A force of nature: remembering Nancy Marsiglia

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Best of New Orleans

We all like to think we're going to leave the world a better place, but only a few can truly be said to have enriched an entire community. Civic and political activist Nancy Marsiglia was among those few.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues 1 hr Jimmy 25
Mitches pick 4 hr Jimmy 1
News Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e... 5 hr ThomasA 18
New Orleans Christians 10 hr Dr Janus 3
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? May 30 ThomasA 7
Jay walker May 29 Wildbird 1
Why remove a statue May 29 ThomasA 16
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,703 • Total comments across all topics: 281,447,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC