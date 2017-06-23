53-year-old man attacks victim with m...

53-year-old man attacks victim with machete in French Quarter, New Orleans police say

14 hrs ago

A 53-year-old man is accused of attacking a 35-year-old man with a machete in the French Quarter early Tuesday , according to the New Orleans Police Department. The victim told officers that Thomas Drollinger attacked him about 3:01 a.m. near Decatur and St. Louis streets, according to a preliminary police report of major offenses.

