53-year-old man attacks victim with machete in French Quarter, New Orleans police say
A 53-year-old man is accused of attacking a 35-year-old man with a machete in the French Quarter early Tuesday , according to the New Orleans Police Department. The victim told officers that Thomas Drollinger attacked him about 3:01 a.m. near Decatur and St. Louis streets, according to a preliminary police report of major offenses.
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|7 hr
|DemoCrappy
|71
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Ryan Goldsman
|20,930
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|8 hr
|Anonymous watcher
|8
|when you visit nola watch yourselves after dusk
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Ph uck you New Orleans
|Mon
|online reality bu...
|2
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Sun
|red dawn
|20
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|Jun 8
|Joe Smith
|32
