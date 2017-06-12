51 Louisianans arrested on child expl...

51 Louisianans arrested on child exploitation charges

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the results of Operation Broken Heart IV during a news conference. Landry says the charges range from possessing child pornography to solicitation of minors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument 5 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 22
Ph uck you New Orleans 6 hr History 3
Medications and others 7 hr medsonline 1
News Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at... 13 hr notstupid 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,939
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Jun 14 ThomasA 72
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) Jun 13 Anonymous watcher 8
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,403 • Total comments across all topics: 281,858,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC