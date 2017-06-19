5 New Orleans-area festivals for this weekend, June 23-25
"Caribbean cuisine, music, dance, and culture while highlighting New Orleans' deeply-rooted cultural connections as the Caribbean's northern-most city!" Enjoy a Kids Corner, salsa tent, African drum lessons and "New Orleans' first ever Dancehall vs. Bounce dance competition." Free admission and music by D.L. Menard with the Jambalaya Cajun Band, Grammy winner Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band, Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie, the Lost Bayou Ramblers, Les Freres Michot, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers and Bruce Daigrepont's Cajun Band.
