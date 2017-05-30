4 juveniles accused of carjacking Mid-City man, New Orleans police say
A 47-year-old man said his car was stolen by four juveniles who asked him for directions early Friday , according to the New Orleans Police Department. The victim said he was in the 3000 block of Iberville Street in Mid-City about 12:12 a.m. when the juveniles asked him for directions, according to a preliminary police report of major offenses.
