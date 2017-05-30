4 juveniles accused of carjacking Mid...

4 juveniles accused of carjacking Mid-City man, New Orleans police say

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A 47-year-old man said his car was stolen by four juveniles who asked him for directions early Friday , according to the New Orleans Police Department. The victim said he was in the 3000 block of Iberville Street in Mid-City about 12:12 a.m. when the juveniles asked him for directions, according to a preliminary police report of major offenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e... 7 min Darly314 21
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr davey mushly mom 20,924
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... 6 hr NMaranto 1
It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues 10 hr Scotty Steiner 27
Mitches pick Thu Jimmy 1
New Orleans Christians Thu Dr Janus 3
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? May 30 ThomasA 7
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,127 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC