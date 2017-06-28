28-year-old named as suspect in New Orleans East shooting, New Orleans police say
New Orleans police have identified Kirk Washington, 28, as the suspect in an attempted murder in New Orleans East on the afternoon of June 20. The victim, a 28-year-old woman, told police she was driving in the 7800 block of Vanderkloot Avenue when Washington pulled up beside her in a white, four-door Infiniti with tinted windows. He then fired several shots at her, and continued to fire after turning onto Hayne Boulevard, police said.
