23-year-old wanted in connection with Algiers shooting, New Orleans police say
A 23-year-old man is wanted in connection with a June 12 shooting in Algiers that left one man wounded, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The victim, a 27-year-old man, got into a gold 2013 Chrysler 200 about 3 p.m. in the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive, police said in a Tuesday news release.
