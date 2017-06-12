1947: An 11-year-old Snooks Eaglin ma...

1947: An 11-year-old Snooks Eaglin makes his mark on New Orleans' music scene

The Times-Picayune is marking the tricentennial of New Orleans with its ongoing 300 for 300 project, running through 2018 and highlighting the moments and people that connect and inspire us. Today, the series continues with the 1947 talent contest that introduced guitarist Snooks Eaglin to New Orleans music fans.

