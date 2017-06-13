13 shot in New Orleans on Saturday, m...

13 shot in New Orleans on Saturday, making it most violent day of 2017, crime analyst says

10 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Six people were shot in two separate incidents in New Orleans late Saturday night, capping a violent day in New Orleans, according to police. Around 11:10 p.m., four people were shot in the 6600 block of Foch Road in New Orleans East.

