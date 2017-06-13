13 shot in New Orleans on Saturday, making it most violent day of 2017, crime analyst says
Six people were shot in two separate incidents in New Orleans late Saturday night, capping a violent day in New Orleans, according to police. Around 11:10 p.m., four people were shot in the 6600 block of Foch Road in New Orleans East.
