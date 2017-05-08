Zeus' Rescues gets permanent home in New Orleans
Abandoned animals got some new digs when Zeus' Rescue expanded into a new building in New Orleans last week . Michelle Ingram celebrated the grand opening of a building for Zeus' Rescues, 2420 Napoleon Ave., as part of Give NOLA Day last week.
