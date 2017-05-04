Workers removing Confederate statues hide identities as tempers flare in New Orleans
For Malcolm Suber, the Confederate monuments that dot this Deep South city stand for white supremacy, pure and simple. Instead of just taking them down, Suber, an African-American activist and organizer, would like to see the city pass out sledgehammers and "let everybody take a whack - just like the Berlin Wall."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|mexico
|21,006
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|9 hr
|slick willie expl...
|43
|Jazz festival
|May 3
|just smoked my beer
|2
|Little Boudreaux's
|May 3
|Anne C
|1
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Coon Azz
|Apr 24
|Sneek Blee
|6
|Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes
|Apr 23
|Long distance
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC