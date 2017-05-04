Woman beaten with gun in LaSalle armed robbery; teen stabbed on Toledano, police say

One woman was beaten in the face with a gun in an armed-robbery attempt on LaSalle Street on Wednesday afternoon, and a teen girl was stabbed in another case that involved a robbery, New Orleans police said. Shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, a 27-year-old woman was in the 3200 block of LaSalle Street when a man approached from behind and asked if she wanted to buy drugs, according to the initial NOPD report.

