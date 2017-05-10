Woman arrested in Algiers argument-turned-shooting
New Orleans police said Truieshia Anderson and the victim were in an argument shortly after 7 p.m. when Anderson, 38, "pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times." A 38-year-old woman was booked into Orleans Justice Center jail Thursday on charges she shot another woman during an argument in Algiers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|8 hr
|PastTents
|6
|Gene Black
|8 hr
|floyd
|1
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|8 hr
|floyd
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Why remove a statue
|21 hr
|Tennessee Boy
|2
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Wed
|DemoCrappy
|52
|Louisiana AG: We Have a Problem with Illegal Im... (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Davycrockett
|13
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC