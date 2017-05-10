Woman arrested in Algiers argument-tu...

Woman arrested in Algiers argument-turned-shooting

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

New Orleans police said Truieshia Anderson and the victim were in an argument shortly after 7 p.m. when Anderson, 38, "pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times." A 38-year-old woman was booked into Orleans Justice Center jail Thursday on charges she shot another woman during an argument in Algiers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument 8 hr PastTents 6
Gene Black 8 hr floyd 1
News Dr. Martin Luther King in photos 8 hr floyd 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,022
Why remove a statue 21 hr Tennessee Boy 2
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Wed DemoCrappy 52
News Louisiana AG: We Have a Problem with Illegal Im... (Sep '16) Wed Davycrockett 13
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,150 • Total comments across all topics: 280,952,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC