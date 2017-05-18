What will New Orleans do with the Confederate statues?
Lee's was the last of four monuments to Confederate-era figures to be removed under a 2015 City Council vote on a... . A man is arrested after an altercation with a woman as the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is removed from Lee Circle, Friday, May 19, 2017, in New Orleans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFB-TV Baton Rouge.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|8 hr
|Istimn
|15
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|15
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|58
|Mitch Landrieu is gay
|12 hr
|Stonewall Lee
|1
|Boycott your city
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Why remove a statue
|21 hr
|you hate the truth
|11
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|21 hr
|you hate the truth
|24
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC