What to eat at New Orleans Jazz Fest: Cuban food, crawfish, pies
New Orleans Jazz Fest opens again on Thursday and that means those of us who can get off work on Thursday and Friday have four more days to graze on the Fair Grounds. Overwhelmed by 70-plus vendors? Below you'll find recommendations from experienced Jazz Fest folks as well as a look at dishes we sampled on that first weekend of the 2017 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival presented by Shell.
