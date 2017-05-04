Watch: 'The Family Guy' lampoons New ...

Watch: 'The Family Guy' lampoons New Orleans second-lines

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

An image from the April 30, 2017, episode of the animated Fox series 'The Family Guy,' titled 'The Peter Principal.' Somebody in the " Family Guy " writing room has been spending a lot of time in New Orleans, it would appear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jazz festival Wed just smoked my beer 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,997
Little Boudreaux's Wed Anne C 1
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument Apr 25 Saul 1
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Apr 25 RushFan666 40
Coon Azz Apr 24 Sneek Blee 6
Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes Apr 23 Long distance 3
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,519 • Total comments across all topics: 280,777,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC