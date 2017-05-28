Watch: Landrieu talks Confederate mon...

Watch: Landrieu talks Confederate monuments on Meet the Press

Mayor Mitch Landrieu's taped appearance on Meet the Press this morning got bumped for breaking news, but MTP put the 10-minute discussion on its website this morning . In it, Landrieu tells host Chuck Todd that his "viral" speech about removing Confederate monuments was not meant specifically for a national audience.

