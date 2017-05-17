VIDEO: Cyclist shot while riding with group in New Orleans East
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left a bicyclist injured. The incident occurred Saturday morning near the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Wales Street, police say.
