UNO student pleads guilty to reduced 'Peeping Tom' charge in college restroom arrest

Gretna's Avery Kravet, 22, avoided a felony video voyeurism trial Monday when he agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor 'Peeping Tom' charge in connection with his recording video inside a University of New Orleans men's bathroom stall last November. A University of New Orleans student caught making secret video recordings of other men inside a campus restroom last November pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced "Peeping Tom" misdemeanor.

