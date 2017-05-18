Two men shot early Sunday in downtown...

Two men shot early Sunday in downtown New Orleans, NOPD says

New Orleans police said two men were shot early Sunday near Iberville and Crozat streets. The downtown shooting was reported shortly after 4 a.m. The NOPD reported the incident near the intersection of Iberville and Crozat streets at 4:26 a.m., but provided scant details.

