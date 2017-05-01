Two arrested at Confederate monuments protests, New Orleans police say
Two people were arrested over the weekend during protests over the planned removal of four Confederate monuments, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police arrested William Daniel, 25, after authorities say he stole a flag Saturday from someone standing outside Confederate President Jefferson Davis' monument at the intersection of Canal Street at S. Jefferson Davis Parkway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Truth
|20,989
|Jazz festival
|Apr 27
|Peggy
|1
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Apr 25
|RushFan666
|40
|Coon Azz
|Apr 24
|Sneek Blee
|6
|Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes
|Apr 23
|Long distance
|3
|Brandy Jones
|Apr 21
|Poo-Bear
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC