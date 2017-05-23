Treme man indicted on 75 counts of ch...

Treme man indicted on 75 counts of child pornography arrested by FBI task force

FBI agents on Tuesday arrested Pavlos Nelson, 36, who was indicted May 18 by an Orleans Parish grand jury on 75 counts of possessing child pornography. Nelson has been jailed in lieu of a $7.5 million bond.

