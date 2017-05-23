Treme man indicted on 75 counts of child pornography arrested by FBI task force
FBI agents on Tuesday arrested Pavlos Nelson, 36, who was indicted May 18 by an Orleans Parish grand jury on 75 counts of possessing child pornography. Nelson has been jailed in lieu of a $7.5 million bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med...
|43 min
|Joe Smith
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Army Vet
|21,044
|Boycott your city
|5 hr
|Money honey
|5
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|11 hr
|Geezer
|1
|Coon Azz
|15 hr
|ThomasA
|10
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|17 hr
|Johnny Reb
|69
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|19 hr
|Sneek Blee
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC