The old slaveholder and Confederate n...

The old slaveholder and Confederate names of New Orleans schools

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

The New Orleans statue of Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard is expected to come down in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument 1 hr CivicImprovement 13
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr LibHater 21,030
Ph uck you New Orleans 1 hr Ph uck you Neworl... 1
It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues 2 hr History 1
Why remove a statue 11 hr ThomasA 5
News Dr. Martin Luther King in photos May 14 DemoCrappy 6
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... May 12 Sherman T 53
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,074,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC