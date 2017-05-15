The old slaveholder and Confederate names of New Orleans schools
The New Orleans statue of Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard is expected to come down in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|1 hr
|CivicImprovement
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|Ph uck you New Orleans
|1 hr
|Ph uck you Neworl...
|1
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|2 hr
|History
|1
|Why remove a statue
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|May 14
|DemoCrappy
|6
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|May 12
|Sherman T
|53
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC