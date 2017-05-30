The New Orleans Orchid Society holds its annual show
The New Orleans Orchid Society holds its annual show during mall hours Saturday and Sunday, June 2-3 and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at Lakeside Shopping Center . Orchids will be on display and available for sale, and there will be a raffle for select plants.
