The New Orleans Orchid Society holds its annual show during mall hours Saturday and Sunday, June 2-3 and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at Lakeside Shopping Center . Orchids will be on display and available for sale, and there will be a raffle for select plants.

