The Meters, Trombone Shorty close out the 2017 New Orleans Jazz Fest

Trombone Shorty high-fives his backup singers while performing on the Acura Stage during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival Sunday, May 7, 2017, at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans. Trombone Shorty performs on the Acura Stage during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival Sunday, May 7, 2017, at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.