The Marine Corps Band New Orleans' 2017 Memorial Day Concert

The Marine Corps Band New Orleans will pay tribute to those who gave their lives in exchange for the freedom we enjoy today. This Memorial Day's weekend concerts will honor those who have fallen but are not forgotten.

