The Irish House on St. Charles closes

On the heels of several New Orleans restaurants that have closed over the last couple of months, St. Charles Avenue restaurant and pub The Irish House announced it will close today, Wednesday, May 31. The restaurant and pub made the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday morning and said the decision was made with "sad hearts and sincere regret." Chef Matt Murphy opened the restaurant in 2011, specializing in elevated pub fare and traditional Irish dishes.

