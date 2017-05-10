The day New Orleans burned. Again.

Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop, at 941 Bourbon Street, is one of the few buildings to have survived both of the big fires in New Orleans' early history, in 1788 and in 1794. The Times-Picayune is marking the tricentennial of New Orleans with its ongoing 300 for 300 project, running through 2018 and highlighting the moments and people that connect and inspire us.

