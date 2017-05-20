'The Dark Side': New Orleans Voluntee...

'The Dark Side': New Orleans Volunteer Orchestra to...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Uptown Messenger

New Orleans Volunteer Orchestra will present their last concert of the season, "The Dark Side", featuring the 70-piece orchestra performing music from Star Wars and Fantasia , as well as two special guest soloists. The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12 at St. Charles Ave Baptist Church, located at 7100 St. Charles Ave. It will feature two soloists: Ryan Pride, Marimba, and Rachael Levine, Cello.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Uptown Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Louisiana AG: We Have a Problem with Illegal Im... (Sep '16) 5 hr ICE Man 12
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr mexico 21,015
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Mon kyman 48
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument Mon kyman 2
Jazz festival May 3 just smoked my beer 2
Coon Azz Apr 24 Sneek Blee 6
Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes Apr 23 Long distance 3
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,904,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC