'The Dark Side': New Orleans Volunteer Orchestra to...
New Orleans Volunteer Orchestra will present their last concert of the season, "The Dark Side", featuring the 70-piece orchestra performing music from Star Wars and Fantasia , as well as two special guest soloists. The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12 at St. Charles Ave Baptist Church, located at 7100 St. Charles Ave. It will feature two soloists: Ryan Pride, Marimba, and Rachael Levine, Cello.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Uptown Messenger.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisiana AG: We Have a Problem with Illegal Im... (Sep '16)
|5 hr
|ICE Man
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|mexico
|21,015
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mon
|kyman
|48
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Mon
|kyman
|2
|Jazz festival
|May 3
|just smoked my beer
|2
|Coon Azz
|Apr 24
|Sneek Blee
|6
|Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes
|Apr 23
|Long distance
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC