The count: major hurricanes expected this year during Atlantic hurricane season

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season is likely to be above normal in terms of activity, NOAA announced last week in its annual forecast of activity. NOAA scientists forecast 11 to 17 named storms, with five to nine of them becoming hurricanes and two to four becoming major hurricanes.

