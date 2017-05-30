The count: major hurricanes expected this year during Atlantic hurricane season
The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season is likely to be above normal in terms of activity, NOAA announced last week in its annual forecast of activity. NOAA scientists forecast 11 to 17 named storms, with five to nine of them becoming hurricanes and two to four becoming major hurricanes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|7
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|13
|Jay walker
|Mon
|Wildbird
|1
|Why remove a statue
|Mon
|ThomasA
|16
|Bachelorette Party
|Mon
|NOLA2017
|1
|Coon Azz
|May 28
|Jeff Davis
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC