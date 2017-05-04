The Cosimo sound: New Orleans' role i...

The Cosimo sound: New Orleans' role in the birth of rock

The Times-Picayune is marking the tricentennial of New Orleans with its ongoing 300 for 300 project, running through 2018 and highlighting the moments and people that connect and inspire us. Today, the series continues with the opening of J&M Recording Studios on the edge of the French Quarter -- and the start of an American musical revolution.

