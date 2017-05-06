'The Battle of New Orleans': David Duke expects Confederate statue defenders to mass on Sunday

Pierre McGraw, head of a group called the Monumental Task Committee, speaks during a candlelight vigil at the statue of Jefferson Davis in New Orleans on April 24. Not that anyone expects a second Civil War. But scenes around New Orleans's last few Confederate statues have taken on a certain battlefield air since April - when Mayor Mitch Landrieu ordered one dismantled under police sniper cover , and promised the other monuments to a "lost cause" would soon fall too.

