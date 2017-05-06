'The Battle of New Orleans': David Duke expects Confederate statue defenders to mass on Sunday
Pierre McGraw, head of a group called the Monumental Task Committee, speaks during a candlelight vigil at the statue of Jefferson Davis in New Orleans on April 24. Not that anyone expects a second Civil War. But scenes around New Orleans's last few Confederate statues have taken on a certain battlefield air since April - when Mayor Mitch Landrieu ordered one dismantled under police sniper cover , and promised the other monuments to a "lost cause" would soon fall too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|FlyOnTheWall
|21,004
|Jazz festival
|May 3
|just smoked my beer
|2
|Little Boudreaux's
|May 3
|Anne C
|1
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Apr 25
|RushFan666
|40
|Coon Azz
|Apr 24
|Sneek Blee
|6
|Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes
|Apr 23
|Long distance
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC