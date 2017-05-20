Teen accused of raping 12-year-old girl, New Orleans police say
Kendrick Perkins is being held on a $50,000 bond on a charge of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13, court records show. A teenager was arrested Monday , accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in February, New Orleans police said.
