Tank and the Bangas play it safe - NOT - at New Orleans Jazz Fest
Tank and the Bangas performed on the Gentilly stage at the New Orleans Jazz Fest on Saturday afternoon before surely one of the largest largest crowds they've ever faced. So, naturally, they played it safe, performing their funk/R&B/jazz/folk compositions by the book, exactly as their fans have come to expect them... Tank and Bs are as respectful of their own material as Bob Dylan, which is to say, not at all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Thousands
|21,003
|Jazz festival
|May 3
|just smoked my beer
|2
|Little Boudreaux's
|May 3
|Anne C
|1
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Apr 25
|RushFan666
|40
|Coon Azz
|Apr 24
|Sneek Blee
|6
|Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes
|Apr 23
|Long distance
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC