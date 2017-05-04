Tank and the Bangas play it safe - NO...

Tank and the Bangas play it safe - NOT - at New Orleans Jazz Fest

4 hrs ago

Tank and the Bangas performed on the Gentilly stage at the New Orleans Jazz Fest on Saturday afternoon before surely one of the largest largest crowds they've ever faced. So, naturally, they played it safe, performing their funk/R&B/jazz/folk compositions by the book, exactly as their fans have come to expect them... Tank and Bs are as respectful of their own material as Bob Dylan, which is to say, not at all.

