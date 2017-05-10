Suspect named in shooting death of Ne...

Suspect named in shooting death of New Orleans rapper

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

New Orleans police were searching for Darryl Bannister Jr., who is wanted in the April 29 shooting death of Desmone Jerome, a New Orleans-born rapper from Carrollton known as BTY YoungN. When he is located, Bannister, 31, will be charged with second-degree murder, police said Friday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument 5 hr ThomasA 11
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Fri Sherman T 53
Why remove a statue Fri hal 3
Gene Black Fri coushatta 2
News Louisiana AG: We Have a Problem with Illegal Im... (Sep '16) Fri Archie Bunker 14
News Dr. Martin Luther King in photos Fri tater 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu Fitus T Bluster 21,022
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,399 • Total comments across all topics: 280,986,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC