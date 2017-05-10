Suspect named in shooting death of New Orleans rapper
New Orleans police were searching for Darryl Bannister Jr., who is wanted in the April 29 shooting death of Desmone Jerome, a New Orleans-born rapper from Carrollton known as BTY YoungN. When he is located, Bannister, 31, will be charged with second-degree murder, police said Friday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|11
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Fri
|Sherman T
|53
|Why remove a statue
|Fri
|hal
|3
|Gene Black
|Fri
|coushatta
|2
|Louisiana AG: We Have a Problem with Illegal Im... (Sep '16)
|Fri
|Archie Bunker
|14
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|Fri
|tater
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC